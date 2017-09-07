India second team to have won nine games in a tour

It would have been an upset had India lost any of the matches they played in this series. (Source: AP) It would have been an upset had India lost any of the matches they played in this series. (Source: AP)

India, on Wednesday, beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the one-off T20I that the two sides played at Colombo. With that, they completed a tour sweep of Sri Lanka in which they first won a Test series 3-0, ODI series 5-0 and now the one-off T20I. Since the advent of 20-over cricket, this is the seventh instance of a team winning all matches of a tour across formats and only the third instance of the visitors doing so. India are also only the second team to have won nine matches in a bilateral tour.

The first time this happened was when Pakistan toured Australia in 2009/10. Like India’s tour of Sri Lanka, it consisted of three Tests, five ODI’s and one T20I, all of which Australia won. Interestingly, Pakistan are the only side other than India who have managed to do win all matches in a tour despite being the away side. They did it the first time while touring Zimbabwe and then while touring Bangladesh in the same year. Zimbabwe also lost every single match they played in their tour of West Indies in 2012-13. The most recent instance of this happening is when Bangladesh toured New Zealand in 2016-17. The two sides played four ODIs, three T20Is and two Tests.

Sri Lanka are hence only the third team to have suffered a clean sweep at home apart from Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. What is glaring is that, traditionally, Sri Lanka have always been a far superior side than either of the two. The 5-0 defeat they suffered against India in the ODI series is unprecedented. India, on the other hand, are enjoying such a victory for the very first time and what is telling is that it would have been an upset had they lost any match in the entire tour.

