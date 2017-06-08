India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan become the most successful pair in Champions Trophy

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan brought up their 10th ODI 100 run partnership. Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan brought up their 10th ODI 100 run partnership.

In yet another wonderful display of batsmanship, the duo of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan brought up their 10th ODI 100 run partnership during the encounter against Sri Lanka at the Edgbaston. Incidentally, this was also their fourth 100-run partnership in Champions Trophy .

Noticeably with this century stand the Rohit-Dhawan combo has become the most successful pair in Champions Trophy matches as they recorded 636 runs in 7 innings. En route to this landmark they went past the previous best of 635 runs by Chris Gayle & Shivnarine Chanderpaul

Furthermore, Sharma and Dhawan now have the most 50 plus stands in Champions Trophy going past the previous five by Gayle and Chanderpaul. Another milestone achieved by the duo is now they have become the first Indian pair to put together 3 successive 100+ stands in ODI cricket. (123 v Aus) (136 v Pak) (138 v SL)

Meanwhile, both the batsmen slammed their respective half centuries. Rohit Sharma also notched up 1000 ODI runs against Sri Lanka and became the eleventh Indian batsman to accumulate more than 1000 runs against the Lankans.

In their second group game, India made a steady start against Sri Lanka. After scoring 48 run in the first 10 overs, the duo of Dhawan and Rohit up the ante and took the attack to the Lankan bowling attack. They kept the milking the bowlers around the field which kept the scoreboard ticking. Together the duo of Dhwan and Sharma have a tremendous record in the Champions Trophy as an opening pair and are adding more prowess to their partnership. However, the wonderful partnership was finally broken by Lasith Malinga who bounced out Rohit Sharma for a well made 78 nof 79.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd