Rohit Sharma slammed his 12th ODI ton. (Source: Reuters) Rohit Sharma slammed his 12th ODI ton. (Source: Reuters)

Indian opener, Rohit Sharma slammed a fine hundred in the third ODI against Sri Lanka at Pallekele. Continuing his fine run with the bat from the Champions Trophy, Sharma scored his 12th ODI hundred. In his innings, Rohit Sharma hit 14 fours and a solitary six. While Rohit began his innings cautiously, he took the attack to the opposition bowlers after reaching his fifty.

