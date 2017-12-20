India vs Sri Lanka: Rohit Sharma chases record in T20I against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20I series against Sri Lanka. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20I series against Sri Lanka. (BCCI Photo)

India will field a fairly young team in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Cuttack on Wednesday but they are likely to play with the same intensity as the ODI series. Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli. He led India to a 2-1 series win over Sri Lanka in the ODI series and will like to start the T20I series on a winning note.

Though India will have a young squad, Rohit will look to keep things normal on the field and also have an important role to play in guiding the youngsters. He is also chasing a personal landmark in this match.

Rohit, an opening batsman for India, has 1485 runs in T20 Internationals and can become the second batsman for India to complete 1500 runs in T20Is. Only captain Kohli, who is not playing this T20I series, has more runs than him for India.

The stand-in skipper for India has 1485 runs in 68 T20I matches at an average of 30.30 and a strike rate of 129.92. He is one of the three Indian batsmen who has a T20I century. He scored that against South Africa in 2015. He has 12 half-centuries as well.

India won the ODI series against Sri Lanka 2-1 after winning the second and third matches in Mohali and Visakhapatnam. They had lost the first game in Dharamsala rather tamely.

Rohit is the only cricketer to hit three double century in One-Day Internationals. His latest double century came a week back in the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali. He scored 208*, his third double century in ODIs and the second against Sri Lanka. Rohit also has the record of highest individual score in ODIs — 264.

