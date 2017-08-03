India vs Sri Lanka: Records tumble down on Day one, Cheteshwar Pujara becomes 7th Indian player to score hundred in 50th Test

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane helped India to secure a strong position on Day one of the second Test. (Source: Reuters) Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane helped India to secure a strong position on Day one of the second Test. (Source: Reuters)

The first day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka witnessed history being rewritten as several records were shattered and new ones come up and take their place. On a day when the visitors dominated proceedings, what stood out were the twin tons by Cheteshwar Pujara (playing his 50th Test) and Ajinky Rahane (6th hundred away from home). However, the sublime hundred by Rahane and a gritty century by Pujara saw several numbers being rewritten, herein we bring you a few of them.

With his century in the second Test, Cheteshwar Pujara became the seventh Indian player to score a hundred in his 50th Test and the 36th overall. While Pujara took 84 Tests to bring up the landmark, he also became the joint third fastest Indian player to score 4000 Test runs. Incidentally, Rahul Dravid also achieved this feat in the same number of matches.

The duo of Rahane and Pujara also brought up their 200 run partnership. This was the first time that two players scored their respective hundreds for India on the first day in two consecutive away Tests. In the first Test, it was Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara while here in Colombo it was once again Pujara and Rahane.

Meanwhile, young KL Rahul also registered his sixth consecutive fifty. He is now standing alongside Gundappa Vishwanath as the third Indian player to achieve this feat. Furthermore, India also became the first visiting team to score more than 300 runs on the first day of two consecutive Tests in the island nation of Sri Lanka.

