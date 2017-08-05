India vs Sri Lanka: Records continue to tumble, Ravindra Jadeja becomes quickest left armer to reach 150 wickets in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja who also became the fastest left arm bowler to reach 150 wickets in test matches. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja who also became the fastest left arm bowler to reach 150 wickets in test matches. (Source: Reuters)

Much like the first two days of cricket in the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, day three witnessed history being rewritten as several records were shattered and new ones came up to take their place. On a day when the visitors once again dominated proceedings in the first part of the day, what stood out were the fighting knocks by Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne. After being enforced with the follow-on, it seemed like India might finish the match early but the duo of Mendis and Karunaratne kept the hosts in the hunt. Courtesy of this the Sri Lanka team made a strong comeback into the match. This was after R Ashwin bagged yet another five wicket haul and spun a web around the Lankan batsman to dismiss them for a paltry 183 at the end of first day’s play. However, that was not all as more numbers were rewritten. Herein we bring you a few of them.

Off-spinner R Ashwin wrote his name in history books when he bagged yet another five-for in the first innings of the second match against Sri Lanka in Colombo. This was Ashwin’s 26th five-wicket haul in Test format and he surpassed Harbhajan Singh who has 25 fifers to his name. He is now only behind Anil Kumble who has 35 five wicket hauls to his name.

Complementing him well was Ravindra Jadeja who also became the fastest left arm bowler to reach 150 wickets in test matches.

Meanwhile, Kusal Mendis youngest SL to score hundred after being enforced with the follow-on. However, after being dismissed on 110 Mendis became the third batsmen to be dismissed twice on the same day in a home Test. Among the highest second wicket stands for Sri Lanka against India Karunaratne-Mendis recorded the second best when they put up 191.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd