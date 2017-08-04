India vs Sri Lanka: Records continue to tumble, India become first visiting team to score more than 500 in two successive Tests in Island nation

India dominated proceedings on Day 2 as history was rewritten when several records were shattered. (Source: AP) India dominated proceedings on Day 2 as history was rewritten when several records were shattered. (Source: AP)

Much like the first day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka, day two witnessed history being rewritten as several records were shattered and new ones came up to take their place. On a day when the visitors dominated proceedings, what stood out were the twin tons by Cheteshwar Pujara and some power hitting from the likes of Wriddhiman Saha and Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammad Shami. Courtesy of which the Indian team recorded the eighth occasions when a team scored more than 600 runs in successive Tests. However, that was not all as more numbers were rewritten. Herein we bring you a few of them.

Apart from scoring more than 600 runs in successive Tests India also became the first visiting team to post 500+ in two successive Tests in Sri Lanka. They did it first in Galle and now at the SSC.

This is also the second instance when a cricket team has scored more than 600 four times in a year. Also the first time in a Test match in Sri Lanka, six batsmen ended up scoring more than 50 in India’s innings.

Among individual achievements, R Ashwin achieved yet another milestone. when he became the fourth fastest to achieve the double of 2000 runs & 200 wickets.

At the end of second day’s play, Sri Lanka stood at 50/2 after India declared their innings after recording a mammoth 622 for the loss of 9 wickets.

