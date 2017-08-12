India vs Sri Lanka: Record continues to tumble, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul record highest opening partnership in island nation

Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul forged a 188 opening run stand against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.(Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul forged a 188 opening run stand against Sri Lanka in Pallekele.(Source: AP)

After securing the three match Test series team India locked horns with Sri Lanka in the final Test of the series at Pallekele. On Day one of the Third Test team, India began positively as Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul forged yet another century run partnership. While Dhawan smashed his sixth Test ton, opening partner KL Rahul entered his name in history books as he notched up his seventh consecutive 50 in seven successive innings. However, that was not all as more numbers were rewritten. Herein we bring you a few of them.

The partnership of 188 by Shikhar Dhawan & KL Rahul is the highest opening partnership against the Lankan in the island nations. The previous record was held by Manoj Prabhakar & Navjot Sidhu who hit 171.

Further, Shikhar Dhawan scored his third century in Test match cricket in Sri Lanka and second in this series. This is the first time that such a feat has been accomplished by an Indian opener since Rahul Dravid did it in 2011.

Also, the consistent run flow in Tests has resulted in more than 300 runs being scored in seven out of the nine days.

As mentioned earlier, opener KL Rahul has managed to hit a stunning seven consecutive fifties in seven successive innings. His score were 90, 51, 67, 60, 51, 57 & 85.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd