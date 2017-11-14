India vs Sri Lanka: Ravindra Jadeja has chance to reclaim No 1 all-rounder, bowler spots in Tests

Ravindra Jadeja was the top-ranked bowler and all rounder in Tests after the win in Sri Lanka. (Source: File) Ravindra Jadeja was the top-ranked bowler and all rounder in Tests after the win in Sri Lanka. (Source: File)

Ravindra Jadeja has the chance to reclaim the top spot of bowling and all rounder categories in the ICC Test rankings. Jadeja was the top ranked all-rounder and bowler following his team’s win against Sri Lanka in the Test series away from home earlier in the year.

Since then, though he has been pipped by Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan in the all rounder rankings while England’s James Anderson overtook him after their win over West Indies at Lord’s. Jadeja is second in both standings and thus can reclaim the top spot from the two players.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, will be looking to get back into the top 5 of the rankings for batsman as he trails fifth placed David Warner by just one point. However, even if Kohli does manage to pip Warner, it may only be a short stay in the top five as the Australian vice captain will play in the Ashes that starts on November 23. Ravichandran Ashwin will also be looking to boost his chances of improving on his no 4 rank in the bowling rankings.

India’s three-match Test series against Sri Lanka starts on November 16 with the first Test being played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Earlier, India had toured Sri Lanka and won all legs comprehensively. They won the Test series 3-0, the ODI series 5-0 and the lone T20. It was the first time ever that India won every single match they played in a full series in Sri Lanka.

