India vs Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath’s half century takes match away from home side

Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath plays a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against India in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Sri Lanka’s Rangana Herath plays a shot during the fourth day of their first test cricket match against India in Kolkata, India, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

After Sri Lanka’s captain Dinesh Chandimal was caught behind on a Mohammad Shami delivery, the visitors had gained a small lead of 29 runs over India. With the last recognised batsman leaving the crease, the home side would have hoped to restrict the lead to 50 or under with seamers breathing fire. But, Rangana Herath had other plans. Coming in to bat at No. 9, the left-arm spinner, showed his batting skills as he went on to score his third Test fifty at Eden Gardens.

Herath stitched a handy partnership of 43 runs with Dilruwan Perera and then carried on his innings with the hero of the first two days, Suranga Lakmal. In his innings of 67 runs, the 39-year old struck nine boundaries. The tailender, who is mostly known for his bowling, applied himself on the field with the bat. Unable to play deliveries that were pitched on good length, Herath decided to go back a little further inside his crease and started slicing the ball towards point.

By the time Herath got out on a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery, his side had already attained a strong lead of 118 runs. The batsman was supported on the other end by Lakmal, who chipped in with a handy 16-run innings that included 3 boundaries. But the 30-year old’s resistance was ended in the very next over by Mohammed Shami, who took his fourth wicket of the innings.

With a strong lead of 122 runs, India need to get on to a strong start, and try and not lose wickets by the end of the day. The visitors have plenty of time to reduce India to a low total and go for a win on the fifth day of the match which will be played on Monday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd