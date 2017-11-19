India vs Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath expects Eden pitch to assist spinners on final day

Rangana Herath scored in first innings. (Source: AP) Rangana Herath scored in first innings. (Source: AP)

Sri Lanka tail-end batsman Rangana Herath top-scored for his side with 67 in Kolkata as the visitors compiled a total of 294 before getting all out in first innings. The Dinesh Chandimal-led side earlier bundled out India for 172 and eventually took a first-innings lead of 122 runs. Herath in post-match conference hailed the efforts from pacers in first innings.

“The whole credit should go to the pacers. Compared to the first two days, the wicket was much better today and that’s why I got some runs luckily, we got a 122-run lead,” the 39-year-old said.

Talking about his own batting, the left-hander suggested that he tried to stay positive in the middle. “I just tried to stay positive and look to play some shots,” he said about his 105-ball knock.

The first two days of the Test match saw seam bowlers dominating the game. Suranga Lakmal scalped a total of 4 wickets in the first innings while Lahiru Gamage and Dasun Shanaka bagged a couple each. Mentioning about the track, Herath told that it is a “better” wicket now as compared to last two days.

“It is a much better wicket compared to the last two days. We still have one day to go. It is going to be a good game of cricket.”

The Eden Gardens pitch in this first Test match hasn’t favoured the spinners much. Herath added that there isn’t much turn on the track. “As a spinner, I can’t say I felt good bowling on this wicket. You would always like to see some turn. I don’t see much turn here. When you get into fourth innings I hope there would be some assistance for spinners,” he concluded.

