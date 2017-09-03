India vs Sri Lanka: Quite amazing to have won the series 5-0, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni at the end of the fifth ODI. (Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli with MS Dhoni at the end of the fifth ODI. (Source: Reuters)

Skipper Virat Kohli, who helped his side win the fifth ODI by six wickets and ensure a cleansweep victory in the five-match series, said after the match that his side has been playing good cricket, even though they thought that the short format is more challenging.

Kohli, who scored his 30th century, said, “Quite amazing to have won the series 5-0. We always thought the short format is going to be much more challenging. The boys have just been clinical. The spinners have been challenging.”

“We have been playing some good cricket. The youngsters and the spunk on the field has worked for us. All round, it’s been a complete series for us. We didn’t win three games in the shorter format before this, and now we have six in a row including the West Indies series.”

On Sri Lanka as a country, Kohli said, “Sri Lanka is a lovely place. We love stepping out, smiling people. They never intrude privacy. Very chilled out place, a very hospitable place. We would love to come here again.”

Man of the match Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who got his maiden ODI five-wicket haul, said, “It wasn’t among the wickets in the first few matces. When wickets came, they came in the form of a five-for so I’m happy. We wanted to bowl more slower balls to these batsmen based on our analysis of them. Whenever I went in, I just wanted to do well. There’s no point to prove to anyone.”

Jasprit Bumrah, who was announced man of the series, said that he has been focusing on his cricket and playing Test is his dream. “It’s always a dream to play Test cricket, but I’ll wait for my chance. It was my first visit to Sri Lanka and I’m glad I did well. I was focussing on my preparation, I had time to rest and it makes you hungry. It’s been a long journey with Malinga and I’ve learnt a lot. I just want to learn and become a better bowler,” he said.

