India vs Sri Lanka Preview: Men in Blue look to clean sweep Lions in their own den

Virat Kohli-led Indian team has been a dominant force on this tour of Sri Lanka. After clinching a whitewash series win in Tests, India now have an opportunity to repeat the feat in ODIs. Having won the first four matches, the Men in Blue are in sublime form and are riding high on confidence.

India made a few changes in the last game in Colombo when they brought in Manish Pandey, Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI and the two players didn’t even disappoint. Pandey struck an unbeaten half-century while Kuldeep emerged out to be economical and also scalped two wickets.

What’s in the kitty

The Indian team has shown great character in this ongoing bilateral series. They have secured wins from the jaws of defeats and have also clinched victories convincingly. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have scored decent amount of runs while skipper Kohli got his form back in the last match after scoring career’s 29th ton. In the middle order, Manish Pandey capitalised on the only chance he got in the last match when the right-hander contributed with a half-century and also stitched an unbeaten 101-run stand with MS Dhoni to anchor India’s total to 375/5 in 50 overs.

Former skipper Dhoni has shown his ability and the kind of experience he has when the team is in a crunch situation. He played a sensible knock in the second ODI when India were left tottering at 131/7 while chasing 231 and eventually took visitors over the line after compiling an unbeaten 100-run partnership with tail-end batsman Bhuvneshwar Kumar. In the fourth ODI again, the right-handed batsman displayed his batting abilities and struck a decent 49*off just 42 balls.

Apart from the batsmen, Indian bowlers have been doing their job pretty well. They have been economical and picking wickets regularly.

Sri Lanka have been struggling a lot both on and off the field. Skipper Upul Tharanga was suspended for two matches after maintaining slow over-rate but he would be back for the last ODI while in-form batsman Dhanushka Gunathilaka was also ruled out due to injury. But Akila Dananjaya has certainly given them some hopes in the bowling department.

Limitations

India have generally dominated the series but KL Rahul’s failure is something that the visiting team would be seeking to change.

Sri Lanka on the other side have been sloppy in the field which has pushed them on backfoot on a number of occasions. Apart from fielding, they have struggled with the bowling too.

Players to watch out for

Looking at Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan’s current form, a lot more can be expected from these while captain Kohli can also chip in with some good amount of runs. Dhoni who has shown a lot stability in his batting in the series would be eyeing a big score against his name in the last encounter.

For Sri Lanka, Angelo Mathews might play a crucial role for them in Colombo.

