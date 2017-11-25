India vs Sri Lanka: Playing for India is difficult, says Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay scored his 10th Test century on his return to the national side against Sri Lanka. (AP) Murali Vijay scored his 10th Test century on his return to the national side against Sri Lanka. (AP)

After recovering from a wrist injury that kept him out for several months, opening batsman Murali Vijay found himself included in the squad for India’s Test series against Sri Lanka. Missing out on the away edition of the series earlier this year, the right-hand batsman looked set to feature for the national side. But he had to wait for a little longer after he was excluded from the team in the first Test at Eden Gardens, and Shikhar Dhawan got a chance instead of him.

But room opened for Vijay after Dhawan was released from the team due to his personal commitments. Seizing the opportunity, the batsman went on to score his 10th century on the second day of the second Test in Nagpur. Speaking to reporters after the day’s play, the 33-year old said, “I feel as a professional you should always be ready whether you get a chance or not. You should be ready from inside, eyeing to get a chance. So whenever you get that chance, you are at least not lacking on that aspect (mental preparation).”

The batsman added that he wishes to contribute to the national team whenever he can. “It is difficult but I am used to it by now. I just wanted to contribute whenever I get an opportunity to play for India,” he said.

On being asked about the uncertainty circling around his selection in the team with so many players vying for the opening position, Vijay said, “Playing for India is difficult and whoever gets a chance, I wish him luck. I know how difficult it is to be in that space and perform, so whoever gets a chance should perform. That’s all I can say.”

The right-hand batsman added that he does not think about it as long as he can enjoy his game. “I really don’t have to deal as long as I am happy and comfortable in my space. That’s all I want it to be and if I am able to achieve that on a consistent basis, I think I am doing a good job,” he said.

On the upcoming tour in South Africa, Vijay said he does not wish to think about it right now. “I am a person who doesn’t like to overthink too much till I see that particular ground or venue. I don’t want to have pre-conceived ideas and plans. I like to take things as it comes,” he said.

The opener added that he is still working on a few things to prepare himself for the series. “Yes, bounce is something, we have got one week to handle (before first Test starts). Everybody knows about it and we are working on it. I have few things to work on and I am at it,” he said.

