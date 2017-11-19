India vs Sri Lanka: Playing county cricket has helped me, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Cheteshwar Pujara scored 52 against Sri Lanka in first innings of firs Test. (Source: PTI) Cheteshwar Pujara scored 52 against Sri Lanka in first innings of firs Test. (Source: PTI)

Last year in Kingston, Jamaica, during India’s first innings of the second Test against the West Indies, Cheteshwar Pujara’s 46-run knock had consumed 223 minutes and 159 balls. India eventually ran out of time and settled for a draw. Pujara was dropped for the next two Tests, ostensibly for slow batting. He was seemingly a misfit in Virat Kohli’s aggressive India.

Seven months down the line, Pujara rose to No. 2 in the ICC Test batsman rankings after scoring 1,316 runs in 13 home Tests including four hundreds. He silenced the critics who questioned his strike-rate. Former India head coach Anil Kumble, however, had always maintained that in the longest format, strike-rate was “meant for the bowlers”.

Before this match, Pujara had 13 centuries — including three double hundreds — in 51 Tests. But the 117-ball 52 that he scored in the first innings against Sri Lanka here, would outshine many of his daddy knocks. The conditions were difficult for batting even on the third day. The Lahiru Gamage in-dipper that castled Pujara on Saturday bent prodigiously. But throughout the innings, Pujara hardly missed a scoring opportunity. The adjustments he made on a seaming wicket had been expected of him, especially after his county stints in England.

“Playing county cricket has definitely helped me. I played eight matches, which is half the total number of matches, as over there you play 16 games. I played four games before the Sri Lanka tour and four after it. I had a lot of exposure. At the same time, I have played on many challenging wickets and as a cricketer I have learnt many things that helped me improve and understand my game,” Pujara said after the day’s play. Pujara played for Nottinghamshire this year.

The good thing about this Indian team is that they try to “embrace” tough challenges. The philosophy has trickled down to every player. As for Pujara, his batting gets better in tougher conditions. “Personally, I love playing on challenging wickets. It suits my temperament and technique. On these wickets, your character comes up and you feel that you are confident and you can pull a team out of trouble. I try and stay strong when the wicket is difficult.”

Pujara thrived on simplicity at Eden. It was about not losing any scoring opportunity and trying to build partnerships. He had a decent partnership with Wriddhiman Saha here.

But it felt like Pujara had erred, as he tried to push a Gamage delivery that came in. He was bowled through the gate. The Saurashtra man, however, said the ball deviated more than he expected.

“I was surprised with the way the ball deviated. You have to give credit to the bowlers and if you get a good ball you have to accept it,” Pujara said.

India’s pace attack top class, says Mathews

PTI adds from Kolkata: Sri Lanka all-rounder Angelo Mathews has rated India’s pace attack comprising Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav as top class and said that the batsmen cannot afford to relax against them. “Especially in the last few years, Indians have produced some fantastic fast bowlers. The three (Shami, Bhuvneshwar and Umesh) are top class and you need to be able to mentally prepared with good skills to tackle them. We definitely can, we have a very good batting unit,” Mathews told a news conference after the third day’s play.

“All three are very skillful. They keep coming at you and you can’t relax at all. If you see the loose balls were very minimal. They were top class,” he added.

