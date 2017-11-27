India vs Sri Lanka: Players should be embarrassed in their own performances, says Nic Pothas

Sri Lanka put up a poor show with the bat in the second Test. (AP Photo/Bikas Das) Sri Lanka put up a poor show with the bat in the second Test. (AP Photo/Bikas Das)

Sri Lanka’s dismal performance in the second test at Nagpur has left coach Nic Pothas lamenting for better first-class structure back home. The fact that in both the innings the visitors could not cross Virat Kohli’s tally of 213 speaks volumes about their poor batting performance. This has led to the Lankan coach deeming the efforts of his batsman as an embarrassment. Speaking to the media in Nagpur after the match, Pothas said, “Hugely disappointing because we have worked extremely hard. It’s embarrassing. Players should be embarrassed in their own performances. Practising in the nets means nothing if you do not go out and put runs on the board.”

Criticizing the approach of the batsmen, he said,”There was a message at the start of the day. Whether I asked them to make 61 percent of them in boundaries? No. When your percentage of your score is so high in boundaries against a high quality attack, you are going to get into a lot of trouble. India, for example, scored 610 runs but their boundary percentage was 37. That’s how they got their runs. We are talking about the top batters in the world and if 37 percent were good enough for them, and then it sure should be good enough for us.”

On the lack of proper first-class structure back home, Pothas went on to give hs insights where he said, “It’s a huge contributing factor playing three-day and four-day cricket. If we have a format that gives you the opportunity to bat four to six hours, it’s unfair on our part to ask batters to come and try replicating that in a Test match against high quality bowling.”

“That is being addressed now. Kumar (Sangakkara) and Mahela (Jayawardene) have spoken about that at length and it is being looked into. Once we get into a four-day format of high quality cricket, it will actually make it easier to select people than any other factors,” Pothas explained.

“You can talk all you want. You can plan a lot but at the end of the day you’ve got to execute. As a player your currency is runs, wickets and catches. You can do all what you like, but if you are not producing runs, obviously there will be repercussions. That’s the world of professional sport,” he concluded.

