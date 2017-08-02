Players are in a good state of mind, says Dinesh Chandimal

Dinesh Chandimal will captain Sri Lanka in second Test. (Source: Reuters) Dinesh Chandimal will captain Sri Lanka in second Test. (Source: Reuters)

Sri Lanka has a team good enough to beat India in the second test and level the three-match series despite a heavy defeat in the first game last week, captain Dinesh Chandimal said Wednesday.

Chandimal, who was named test captain after the resignation of Angelo Mathews, missed the first match because of pneumonia. He said his team has trained hard and is in a good state of mind to take on the No. 1-ranked test team starting Thursday. India beat Sri Lanka by 304 runs in the first test in Galle with a day to spare.

“We trained for three days all the players are in a good state of mind,” Chandimal said. “I go into every match hoping to win. I have that determination and I have good players as well.”

Sri Lanka is likely to hand a first international cap to left-arm spin bowler Malinda Pushpakumara to partner veteran Rangana Herath, Chandimal said. If Pushpakumara plays, it will be the 30-year-old bowler’s 100th first class match. He has 558 wickets in his first class career.

Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva will replace injured Asela Gunaratne as captain while Herath has recovered from a finger injury sustained in the last test match. India captain Virat Kohli said that opening batsman Lokesh Rahul will return to the side after missing the first match because of the flu.

