India vs Sri Lanka 2017, Only T20I Live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka T20I, live TV coverage, time in IST, live streaming

India and Sri Lanka lock horns in the only T20 international that will be played in Colombo on Wednesday. India will like to win that match as well and maintain a clean record on this tour.

By: Express Web Desk | Colombo | Published:September 5, 2017 3:54 pm
india vs sri lanka 2017, ind vs sl India blanked Sri Lanka in the ODI series. (Source: PTI)
India blanked Sri Lanka in the three-match Test series and recently repeated that in the five-match one-day international series. The visitors have been in dominating form ever since they landed in Sri Lanka. Now, the two teams lock horns for the one-off T20 international that will be played in Colombo on Wednesday. India will like to win that match as well and maintain a clean record on this tour. The hosts will like to win the final match of this tour and save themselves from further humiliation. They disappointed in the Test series losing it in 3-0 and apart from being giving little competition in ODIs, they are once again thoroughly dominated by India. A loss in the T20 international can be the final nail in the coffin for them.

When is the only T20I between India and Sri Lanka?
The only T20I, the final match of this tour, between India and Sri Lanka will be played on Wednesday, September 6, 2017.

Where is the only T20I between India and Sri Lanka?
India and Sri Lanka will play the final match of this tour in Colombo. It will be an T20 international to be played on Wednesday. The venue of the match between India and Sri Lanka is R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

What time does India vs Sri Lanka only T20I begin?
The first ball in India vs Sri Lanka only T20I will be bowled at 1900 hrs IST (07:00 PM IST). That makes it a 01:30 PM GMT start. Toss will be conducted half an hour prior to the first ball at 1830 hrs IST (06:30 pm IST)

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka only T20I live?
India vs Sri Lanka only T20I will take place on Wednesday and will be the final match of India tour of Sri Lanka. The Ind vs SL T20I will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Sony Ten 3.

How do I live stream India vs Sri Lanka only T20I?
You can watch the live streaming of India vs Sri Lanka T20I on SonyLiv. You can also follow scores and commentary on IndianExpress.com.

