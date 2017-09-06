India vs Sri Lanka one-off T20I: Lightning strikes again in Colombo as MS Dhoni whips the bails in a flash, watch video

India got the wicket of Angelo Mathews and almost all the credit goes to MS Dhoni. (Source: Reuters) India got the wicket of Angelo Mathews and almost all the credit goes to MS Dhoni. (Source: Reuters)

The years may have worn out MS Dhoni’s incredible ability to finish games and score runs in a flash every time he comes to the crease but his wicket-keeping abilities remain the same. A proof was that was there for all to see in India’s stand alone T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo. India got the wicket of Angelo Mathews and almost all the credit goes to MS Dhoni.

It was the sixth over of the match and Yuzvendra Chahal was the bowler. He put a bit of flight on it, inviting Mathews forward. The spin on the ball then took it past the outside edge and Mathews’ backfoot dragged just a shade outside the crease. Dhoni collected the ball from behind and took off the bails all within the flash of a second. Mathews did not look too uncomfortable when the square leg umpire went upstairs. But Dhoni was confident and the replays showed that Mathews’ foot was still on the line with no part of the toe inside it when Dhoni dislodged the bails. The decision was made and Mathews had to walk.

Another Day & Another Lightning Stumping By @msdhoni 😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/p1Zmw83BhQ — Rajani Darshak (@Rajani_Darshak) 6 September 2017

Just a few overs later, Dhoni seemed to have got another victim. This time, it was Ahsan Priyanjan but he seemed to have got a little bit of his toe back in in the replays. But it was all about fine margins and, had he been given out, Dhoni’s stumpings would have had an even bigger impact on the game. Priyanjan went on to score 40 runs as Sri Lanka set India a target of 171 to chase.

