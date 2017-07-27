India vs Sri Lanka: Shikhar Dhawan in same league as Virender Sehwag, Don Bradman after 190

Shikhar Dhawan scored career best 190 against Sri Lanka in first Test in Galle. (Source: AP) Shikhar Dhawan scored career best 190 against Sri Lanka in first Test in Galle. (Source: AP)

Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback in the Test side, not wasting the opportunity to prove his worth as the left-hander went on to score career best 190 in the first innings against Sri Lanka in Galle. During his knock of 190 runs, Dhawan set a number of records to his name.

Dhawan became the third batsman to score 100 runs twice in one session after Virender Sehwag and Don Bradman after he scored 126 runs in the second session. Shikhar earlier scored 106 runs between tea and lunch in his debut match against Australia in Mohali. in 2012.

Bradman achieved the feat in 1930 and 1934 while former Indian opener Virender Sehwag did this first in 2005 in Lahore against Pakistan and then in 2007 in Chennai against South Africa.

Later, India smashed a total of 600 runs at Galle after Cheteshwar Pujara too scored a hundred. He went on to compile 153. Apart from Dhawan and Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and debutant Hardik Pandya too played important innings for their side. Rahane scored 57 during the course while Pandya too smashed his maiden half-century in his very first Test innings.

Pandya hit three sixes, which is most by a debut batsman for India in Tests, and five boundaries in his 49-ball knock while Shami notched up three sixes in his run-a-ball 30 runs.

In reply to India’s 600, Sri Lanka had a disappointing start to their innings. They lost Dimuth Karunaratne for two who was trapped in front of the wickets by Umesh Yadav while Mohammed Shami scalped Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis in one over to leave the hosts tottering at 68/3.

Angelo Mathews and Upul Tharanga tried to give their side some resistance but some brilliant work in the field by Abhinav Mukund caused Tharanga’s run-out. The left-handed departed for 64 at the end of 34th over.

India are scheduled to play three Tests, 5 ODIs and a T20I on this tour of Sri Lanka.

