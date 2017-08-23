India vs Sri Lanka: No more national anthems before remaining ODIs

The series between India and Sri Lanka will no longer witness the two teams singing their respective national anthems in the remaining ODI’s. (Source: PTI) The series between India and Sri Lanka will no longer witness the two teams singing their respective national anthems in the remaining ODI’s. (Source: PTI)

As per the latest reports, the India vs Sri Lanka one-day series will no longer witness both the teams singing their respective national anthems. However, the first T20 encounter between the two will once again see the two teams recite their anthems.

Speaking to pakobserver.com, Sri Lanka cricket team’s media manager Dinesh Ratnasingham said, “we have adopted the practice of singing National Anthem only at the beginning of each format of the game.”

“The practice of singing National Anthem was followed in the first ODI (on Sunday at Dambulla) and again it will be sung at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo before the commencement of the only T-20 match (6th September) on this tour. Rest of the venues will have the immediate start of the match without the Anthem Ceremony”, he added.

It may be recalled here that in the first ODI, both India and Sri Lanka had sung their national teams. But henceforth, with the adoption of this measure, national anthems will only be sung in the first ODI of the series.

Meanwhile, in the first ODI, India registered a thumping win over Sri Lanka by 9 wickets. Axar Patel picked up three wickets to restrict the hosts for a mere 216. However, Shikhar Dhawan stole the show with a brilliant unbeaten 132 of just 90 deliveries. He was ably supported by skipper Virat Kohli who scored 82 of just 70 balls. Together they forged a partnership of 197 which is the second highest stand for India against Sri Lanka. It was also India’s biggest win in terms of balls to spare.

