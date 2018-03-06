India vs Sri Lanka in Nidahas Trophy to go ahead despite emergency

India will take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy. (Source: AP) India will take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the Nidahas Trophy. (Source: AP)

The first match of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka will go ahead despite the island nation declaring a state of emergency for 10 days. The decision to declare a state of emergency came a day after Buddhists and Muslims clashed in the district of Kandy. Tension has been growing between the two communities over the year, with some hardline Buddhist groups accusing Muslims of forcing people to convert to Islam and vandalising Buddhist archaeological sites. Nidahas Trophy – tri-series also comprising Bangladesh – is scheduled to be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

“There have been reports of curfew and an emergency being called in Sri Lanka. The situation in picture is Kandy and not Colombo. This is to notify everyone that after talking to concerned security personnel (Ministerial security division – in charge of team security) we have understood that the situation is completely normal in Colombo. If at all there is any update on the same we shall notify,” said BCCI in a statement hours before the first ball.

“At a special cabinet meeting, it was decided to declare a state of emergency for 10 days to prevent the spread of communal riots to other parts of the country,” said Sri Lanka’s Minister for Sport to news agency Reuters. “It was also decided to take stern action against people who are instigating violence through Facebook,” he added, referring to postings on social media.

