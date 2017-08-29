Nobody judges my performance better than MS Dhoni, says Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav said it feels great to be a part of MS Dhoni’s 300th ODI. (Source: PTI) Kuldeep Yadav said it feels great to be a part of MS Dhoni’s 300th ODI. (Source: PTI)

Ahead of the fourth ODI, between India and Sri Lanka at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav spoke to the media and revealed his plans to restrict the Lankan batsmen and how he keeps a simplistic approach to his game. The junior-most member of the Indian team also spoke about he has evolved as a spinner after two successive overseas tours to West Indies and Sri Lanka and how MS Dhoni is the best judge of his performance on the field. Here is the excerpt of the interview.

What is your plan when you bowl, to go for a wicket or to restrict a player?

It depends on the situations. My style is not to attack the batsman. If I go to attack a batsman then I might end up going for more runs. I always try to restrict the batsman and exert pressure on them. The main motive is to go for a wicket which benefits the team.

My approach is simple and I believe taking wickets should always be there in any bowlers mind. If you are not able to give your team 2-3 wickets than you are an ordinary bowler. My only target is to get wickets for the team.

Difference in the pitches of West Indies and Sri Lanka?

Pitches in West Indies are comparatively slower than pitches in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan wickets are similar to that of India which is more batting friendly. Wickets back in West Indies were supporting bowlers as the ball was drifting in.

How much have you improved as a spinner?

A spinner evolves as a player with more opportunities. I have learnt a lot as a bowler, how to handle pressure. The more you play, you will face different batsmen. Sometimes you feel the pressure on the field and in last six months, I have learnt a lot how to improve my bowling.

Competition between Akshar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal and you?

Looking at team’s perspective, it is good that everyone is performing. It gives the team a lot more options. I always take it positively and want to deliver whenever given a chance.

Difference between Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri’s approach?

Both of them treat me in a similar manner. I don’t think much about all this. I used to discuss things with Anil sir and I do it with Ravi sir too. My focus is to improve my game. I feel good that both the coaches have been supportive. I don’t see any difference among the two coaches.

How much does Virat Kohli believe in his spinners?

Virat bhai has been asking me to focuss on my fitness more. He wants me to do more hardwork in my bowling and fitness. I think this is a good thing that skipper believes in you as it gives us more confidence.

How is it like to share the dressing room with MS Dhoni?

There is no comparision. Nobody can judge you and your performance better than him. He keeps interacting with us while being behind the stumps. I feel that I will be a part of his 300th ODI. You get to learn a lot if you are playing with a legend like him.

