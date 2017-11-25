India vs Sri Lanka: Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara steer India into commanding position

Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and Murali Vijay (R) stitched together 209 runs for the second wicket. (Source: AP) Cheteshwar Pujara (L) and Murali Vijay (R) stitched together 209 runs for the second wicket. (Source: AP)

With Shikhar Dhawan out of the second Test against Sri Lanka for personal reasons and KL Rahul not making a mark, Murali Vijay made things harder for the selectors by cracking a confident 10th Test century on the second day in Nagpur. He found able support in the form of Cheteshwar Pujara who remained unbeaten at stumps with a century of his own. India lost only Vijay throughout the day’s play and to make matters worse for Sri Lanka, Virat Kohli too joined in on the act with a fifty to take the hosts on to a 107-run lead and a win certainly looks a real possibility.

The fact that Vijay (128) and Pujara (121*) became the second most prolific pairing for India for the second wicket (after Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag) came as an added byproduct. One expected them to pose problems for Sri Lanka on a mostly lifeless wicket but for it to be so easy that they would put together 209 runs and bat nearly the entire day came as a surprise.

Sri Lanka could only test Vijay and Pujara for an hour and half with well placed line and length of deliveries and also found good spin combination from Rangana Herath who beat the outside of the edge on multiple occasions. Even when the batsmen erred, as Vijay did in a half-pull, the fielding didn’t come through to drop the catch at short mid-on and give him a second life. Prior to that, he had survived a catch and a run out – from the same delivery. Batting on 19, he skipped down the track to Herath and got an inside edge to offer a half chance to Sadeera Samarawickrama at forward short leg. Even as that became half a chance, a run out was a full chance. But as Samarawickrama missed out on hitting the stumps and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella moved to make the run out himself, the chance went begging.

Pujara, on the other hand, continued to notch runs together with utter ease and little problems. He gave nothing away and brought together his fourth Test century this year and became the third batsman to 1000 Test runs (1046 runs). Within his sights is Dean Elgar who has scored the most this year (1097 runs).

Vijay’s dismissal came off a Herath delivery that veered on to the leg stump and he got a top edge to hand a simple take to Dilruwan Perera. He walked back – clearly annoyed with the shot – as he smacked the pad with his bat. And yet the crowd appreciated his knock with a standing ovation.

With Sri Lankan bowlers put to the grind in the first two sessions, the final session saw little mileage in the legs and the run rate grew rapidly. For India, too, the arrival of Kohli helped in upping the ante. He was off to a flier and remained in complete control through his unbeaten 54 run knock from 70 balls. Such was the level of intensity offered by Kohli that he stole a bye with the ball in wicketkeeper’s gloves. By stumps, they had stitched together 96 runs from 23.3 overs and looked on course for a commanding lead to try and force a repeat of Colombo and Pallekele.

