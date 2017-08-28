India vs Sri Lanka: MS Dhoni takes a power nap as crowd hurl bottles, watch video

MS Dhoni decided to recharge himself by taking a short nap on the field. (Source: youtube) MS Dhoni decided to recharge himself by taking a short nap on the field. (Source: youtube)

It is not without a reason that MS Dhoni is known as captain cool. This was once more on view during the third one-day international between India and Sri Lanka as Dhoni took some time off to take a nap on the field. This was after an untoward incident of crowd trouble stopped play.

As India was eight runs away from a win, some late drama off-the field led to a stoppage of play for nearly half an hour. Bottles were thrown on the field by angry Sri Lankan fans, who were seemingly incensed seeing yet another the lackluster performance by the home team.

Making maximum use of this time, Dhoni decided to recharge himself by taking a short nap on the field. Meanwhile, after a span of fifteen minutes, India came out to bat and chased down the runs. While Rohit Sharma remained unbeaten on 124, MS Dhoni was not out on 67.

After the match, Indian skipper Virat Kohli praised his side for securing the series with an emphatic win. Praising Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah for their match-winning performance, he said,”Rohit was outstanding, MS was great as well. Bumrah has got 11 wickets in three games, he’s bowled really well. Last game he missed out on a five-for, but he got it this time. He’s among our top short-format bowlers. He’s doing a great job for us, and I wish him all the best.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App