India vs Sri Lanka: Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar discuss what went wrong for India in Kolkata

Indian pacers scalped all 10 wickets in first innings against Sri Lanka. Indian pacers scalped all 10 wickets in first innings against Sri Lanka.

India bowlers Mohammed Shami and Bhuvneshwar Kumar expressed their views on the Eden Gardens wicket. Explaining the difference between the wickets on day one and day three, Shami said that Sri Lankan bowlers got more help than Indian bowlers. In a video on bcci.tv, both bowlers are discussion the Kolkata Test in which India are leading by 49 runs in the second innings at stumps on day four.

Bhuvneshwar asked Shami that Sri Lanka bowed on the first day and they bowled on the third day. What difference was there in the wicket?

Shami replied, “We saw that it was raining and the game was being stopped many times. There was moisture so their bowlers got some help. We were in trouble but sitting outside we thought if we were bowling then we could have bowled them early out as well.

Comparing that to the third day, the wicket played much better on the third day because the sun was out. We felt that the third day wicket was far better for batting. We had some help from the wicket but not that much as the new ball also did not do much but later on it did move.”

Bhuvneshwar: You were unlucky as the ball was beating the outside edge of the batsmen again and again. What was your motivation on day four? What did you think?

Shami: When I was bowling on third day, I thought that I’ll beat the batsmen for the most time today. But on fourth day I just thought to do something. May be bring it back a bit or do something new.

Bhuvneshwar: As a bowler I know it is frustrating to keep beating the batsmen. What were you thinking at that time. Were you thinking of a field change or were you frustrated?

Shami: There was so much in my mind. There is frustration and sometimes I get angry at myself that I am beating the batsmen but at the end of the I understood that being patient is the most important thing so that is what I did next day.

Bhuvneshwar: The wicket on first day was different from third and fourth day so was your planning different for their batsmen?

Shami: We changed our way of bowling on the fourth day as I was bowling wide of the crease and mixing up. It is important to get help from the other end as well. You bowled from the other end and when runs are saved from one end, wickets come from the other. Changing the plans is always helpful.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: This is the third time that all fast bowlers have taken wickets on Indian soil. What do you feel about it?

Shami: It feels good to see pacers pick ten wickets together. Moreover, this generation of players enjoys playing on challenging tracks.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd