Lower-order steps up as India pile up 622/9 against Sri Lanka

R Ashwin picked up two wickets on day two against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) R Ashwin picked up two wickets on day two against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

R Ashwin got off the mark with an drive which was not in control but he still got a four. He looked in more control as his innings progressed and he punished the Sri Lanka bowlers. He also had a good look of the pitch during his 54-run innings. As puff of dust began coming off it, Ashwin would have enjoyed it rather than being anxious about them.

A strong lower-order batting performance, including that of Ashwin, from India saw them post their seventh 600-plus total in last 12 months and second in two Tests as Virat Kohli left Sri Lanka 20 overs to survive on after declaring India’s first innings on 622 for 9 on day two of the second Test in Colombo.

And it proved too much for Sri Lanka as they lost two wickets for 50 runs and still needed 372 runs to avoid the follow-on. Kusal Mendis and Dinesh Chandimal were the two unbeaten batsmen for Sri Lanka.

Ashwin removed both Sri Lanka openers in his spell of 10 overs after opening the bowling. Upul Tharanga was caught at short-leg after he played one straight to KL Rahul off a short ball which could have been put away anywhere. Rahul hung on to the catch which hit him right in the abdomen.

Dimuth Karunaratne got a beautiful delivery on the off-side for which he leaned forward only to get an outside edge and get caught at slips. He made half of Sri Lanka’s score on Friday and moved his feet nicely.

This was after Indian batsmen had done that all day and piled runs with ease. Not only the overnight batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, but lower order batsmen also used the same technique to disturb Sri Lanka bowlers’ line and length.

