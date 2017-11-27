India vs Sri Lanka: Lost a lot of focus thinking too much about Tests, says Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma scored his third Test century for India. (BCCI Photo) Rohit Sharma scored his third Test century for India. (BCCI Photo)

Rohit Sharma was included in the playing XI for the second Test against Sri Lanka only because India had gone in with six specialist batsmen. For more than a year now, thanks to injuries and India’s batting line-up, Rohit has been out of the Indian team. But he made a comeback into the team for the Nagpur Test and scored his third hundred. He is now happy that he got the opportunity to put some runs at the same ground where he was about to make his Test debut four years ago but was replaced at last moment when he got injured in the practice session.

“Personally for me, it was very important as I was playing Test cricket after nearly 500 days,” Rohit said. “I have been waiting for this opportunity and I am glad that I could put some runs on the board for myself and the team. Really happy that it was worth waiting for so long.

“I clearly remember this was the ground where I got injured and I had to wait three years to make my Test debut. This ground has now given me something now to go back with. Very happy and pleased with the way we played.”

Rohit, in his last five innings, has scored three fifties and a hundred. Three of these innings have been unbeaten. But he admitted that he put himself under a lot of pressure to perform in Test cricket.

“My plans are simple and clear. I don’t want to complicate things, which I have done in the past,” he explained. “When I came into the team, I just thought too much about it and gave too much importance. At the end of the day, it’s just a cricket match that you have to play, (so) don’t worry about anything else. Initially my focus was so much on Test cricket – “oh no, this is Test cricket, I have to do well, I have to do this and that”. In thinking that, I lost a lot of focus and forgot what I was there for and what I needed to do.

Similarly, Rohit used to think a lot about not getting picked for the Test team. At the beginning of his career, Rohit was picked for India’s Test team but had to wait for a long time to get a game. But he now focuses on what lies ahead.

“When I was inexperienced, when I just came into the team, there were a lot of things that I used to think about, but not anymore. I’ve passed that age and I shouldn’t be thinking what happened in the past. I should be ready for what is coming next, because that’s what matters. What has happened in the past is gone – you can never change it. For me, I can change things looking forward, and looking forward means the Delhi Test match and thereafter the one-day series and then the South Africa series.”

