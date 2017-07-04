India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, ICC Women’s World Cup 2017: When and where to watch the match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India are topping the group table, while Australia trails them only on the basis of net run-rate, while Sri Lanka are yet to open their account. (Source: Reuters) India are topping the group table, while Australia trails them only on the basis of net run-rate, while Sri Lanka are yet to open their account. (Source: Reuters)

India takes on Sri Lanka in their next match of the ICC Women’s World Cup. Both teams have had contrasting starts to the tournament. While India have won their matches so far, Sri Lanka hasn’t had a good outing so far. India are sitting pretty at the top of the group table, while Sri Lanka are yet to open their account as they have not registered a single win so far.

When is the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka?

India vs Sri Lanka will be played on July 5, 2017 (Wednesday).

What time is India vs Sri Lanka in the ICC Women’s World Cup?

The match will start at 3 PM IST (Wednesday afternoon). For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

What channel will air the ICC Women’s World Cup match between India and Sri Lanka?

India vs Sri Lanka will be aired live on Start Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. It is the third match of the tournament for both teams.

Where is the match between India and Sri Lanka being played?

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2017 is being hosted in England and Wales. The match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Derby, England.

How do I follow the ICC Women’s World Cup clash between India and Sri Lanka live?

The match can be streamed live on Hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you live updates, social reactions and much more.

