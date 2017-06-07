India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch the cricket match, live TV coverage, time in IST

India vs Sri lanka Live Streaming: India will look to continue their winning streak against Sri Lanka in this match at Kennington Oval, London. India vs Sri lanka Live Streaming: India will look to continue their winning streak against Sri Lanka in this match at Kennington Oval, London.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming: India hit perfect notes to commence their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 campaign after defeating Pakistan in first game by 124 runs (D/L Method). While Virat Kohli’s men started off the tournament with a win, Sri Lanka on the other side faced a thumping defeat at the hands of South Africa by 96 runs. India will now look to capitalise on the momentum they have got while Sri Lanka would look to turn fortunes for themselves in the match at Kennington Oval. The match will be aired on the Starsports network while the live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

When is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Sri Lanka?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Sri Lanka will be played on June 8 2017. This will be India’s second match of the tournament and the defending champions will look to capitalise on the momentum they got after the win in the previous game against Pakistan. They defeated arch rivals Pakistan by 124 runs (D/L Method).

What time is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Sri Lanka?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Sri Lanka begins at 3:00 PM IST. (Thursday afternoon). The toss is scheduled to go for a spin 30 minutes before the players walk out to the middle. Before that, you may tune in on Starsports, Hotstar for expert reviews and analysis. For everything, and anything, indianexpress.com will have a live blog to give all the updates on the fly.

Where is the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match being played?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match is being played at Kennington Oval in London, England. The weather is not bright and sunny and rain is expected to play a part.

Which TV channels will do the live broadcast of the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Sri Lanka?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network. No other channel will air the contest between India and Sri Lanka in India.

How do I follow the ICC Champions Trophy Group B match between India and Sri Lanka live?

The ICC Champions Trophy Group B match can be streamed live on hotstar. For live commentary and updates, one can follow the live blog on IndianExpress.com. The blog will give you ball-by-ball commentary, live updates, social reactions and much more.

