India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, one-off T20I: Rain, wet outfield delay toss in Colombo

India vs Sri Lanka, one-off T20I Live score: India have been dominant so far in their tour of Sri Lanka. India vs Sri Lanka, one-off T20I Live score: India have been dominant so far in their tour of Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score and updates: Rain and wet outfield have delayed the toss in Colombo. It will now take place at 7:25 pm IST and the match is set to begin at 7:40 pm IST. India take on Sri Lanka in a one-off T20I on Wednesday. India have beaten Sri Lanka to a pulp in this tour. They won the Test series 3-0 and followed it up with a 5-0 whitewash in the ODI series. It was the first time ever that Sri Lanka were whitewashed in a bilateral One Day series at home. Although Sri Lanka have been dismal in the longer formats, they have had some luck in T20Is. They have recorded wins away from home against England and Australia while India most recently lost to West Indies in the lone T20 the two sides played. Catch live scores and updates of the one-off T20I between India and Sri Lanka.

India vs Sri Lanka, one-off T20I Live scores and Updates:

Teams

India: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Jasprti Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga (C), Akila Dananjaya, Hasaranga de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Munaweera, Thisara Perera, Seekkugge Prasanna, Vikum Sanjaya, Dasun Shanaka, Milinda Siriwardana, Isuru Udan, Jeffrey Vandersay

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd