India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: India take on shaky Sri Lanka

India had a great home season of Test cricket in which they won every series. They beat New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia in that season. But, the last match of that series came four months back. Now, they take on Sri Lanka on what will be a long away season. Virat Kohli-led team began their journey to number one side in Test cricket from Galle and now they are back at the same ground. Sri Lanka will pose a big challenge. They whitewashed Australia before beating Bangladesh at home. Recently, they beat Zimbabwe in the one-off Test. They have their issues as well and there is a fear the series may not turn out to be a good one for them. But, it’s just that first Test from Wednesday. Catch the India vs Sri Lanka Live Score of 1st Test Day 1 from Galle here.

India squad: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Sri Lanka squad: Rangana Herath, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Upul Tharanga

