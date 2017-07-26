Latest News

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: India take on shaky Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1: India and Sri Lanka begin the three-match series with the first Test in Galle. Catch the live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 here with IND vs SL 1st Test live commentary and live updates.

By: Express Web Desk | Galle | Updated: July 26, 2017 8:57 am
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 1: India begin Test series against Sri Lanka.
India had a great home season of Test cricket in which they won every series. They beat New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia in that season. But, the last match of that series came four months back. Now, they take on Sri Lanka on what will be a long away season. Virat Kohli-led team began their journey to number one side in Test cricket from Galle and now they are back at the same ground. Sri Lanka will pose a big challenge. They whitewashed Australia before beating Bangladesh at home. Recently, they beat Zimbabwe in the one-off Test. They have their issues as well and there is a fear the series may not turn out to be a good one for them. But, it’s just that first Test from Wednesday. Catch the India vs Sri Lanka Live Score of 1st Test Day 1 from Galle here.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 Live Score:

India squad: Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav

Sri Lanka squad: Rangana Herath, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Nuwan Pradeep, Vishwa Fernando, Asela Gunaratne, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Dilruwan Perera, Malinda Pushpakumara, Upul Tharanga

