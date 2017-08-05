India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India on top against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India 572 runs head against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 3: India 572 runs head against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

R Ashwin’s two wickets before close of play on day two put India on top in the second Test against Sri Lanka. After yet another day of dominating performance by India, Sri Lanka are staring at a big task at hand. They were reduced to 50 for 2 after India declared their first innings for 622 for 9. Resuming the day at 344/3, India pushed the total with fifties from Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha. Later, Ashwin’s two wickets put Sri Lanka in deep trouble. Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis will resume the day for Sri Lanka. Catch the India vs Sri Lanka Live Score of the 2nd Test Day 3 here.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 3 IND vs SL Live Score: Sri Lanka 50 for 2 – Sri Lanka will resume their innings at 50 for 2 and 572 runs behind India’s score with Mendis and Chandimal.

Playing XI for India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Playing XI for Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd