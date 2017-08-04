Latest News
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: India look to consolidate against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: Catch the Live Cricket Score of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 from Colombo. India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score can be followed here with IND vs SL Live Score 2nd Test Day 2.

By: Express Web Desk | Colombo | Updated: August 4, 2017 10:05 am
India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 2: India look to consolidate against Sri Lanka.
India have built a solid platform in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo. India won the toss on a dry SSC pitch and decided to bat with KL Rahul returning to the side and opening with Shikhar Dhawan. Both gave India a decent start before Dhawan was dismissed. Cheteshwar Pujara then joined Rahul took India to 101 for 1 at Lunch. India lost two quick wickets in Rahul, after his fifty, and Virat Kohli. But, Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane scored quick runs and took India past 300. Pujara scored his 13th Test century while Rahane scored his 9th as both shared a 211-run stand for the fourth wicket. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 2 here.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score and IND vs SL Live Cricket Score 2nd Test Day 2: India 346 for 3 – India will resume with their two overnight centurions in Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

Playing XI for India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Playing XI for Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep

