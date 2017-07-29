India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 4: India lead close to 500 against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 4: India lead close to 500 against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

India did not enforce the follow-on and batted again in the second innings of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle. The decision did not prove to be costly as India stretched their lead to 498 at stumps on day three. At close of play, India were 189 for the loss of three wickets with Virat Kohli unbeaten on 76 while Abhinav Mukund got out for 81. India earlier bowled out Sri Lanka for a low total of 291 runs and took a 309-run lead against them. Catch the India vs Sri Lanka Live Score of 1st Test Day 4 and IND vs SL Live Score here.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 4, IND vs SL Live Score: India 189/3 – India will resume day four on 189 for three with captain Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane who will come out to bat with his captain.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Sri Lanka playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

