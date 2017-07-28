India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 3: India tighten grip against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Sri Lanka have big task ahead against India. (Source: AP) India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 3: Sri Lanka have big task ahead against India. (Source: AP)

After dominating two days in Galle, India will like to continue the trend and put Sri Lanka under the pump when the two teams come out to play on the third day of the first Test on Friday. India scored 600 runs in their first innings and then ran through the Sri Lankan batting order, reducing them to 154 for 5 at close of play on day two. Angelo Mathews was at the crease unbeaten on 54 while Dilruwan Perera is the other unbeaten batsman. Sri Lanka are still 446 runs behind India’s total and need 227 more runs to avoid the follow-on. The Indian spinners are getting the drift, dip and turn and will be threatening on day three. Catch the India vs Sri Lanka live score of the 1st Test Day 3 from Galle here.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 3, IND vs SL Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka 154/5 – Sri Lanka will resume with Mathews and Perera while India will look to bowl them out as soon as possible.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Sri Lanka playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

