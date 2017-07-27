India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 2: India in firm control against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 2: India in firm control against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

India have taken firm control of the first Test in Galle after ending day one at 399 for the loss of three wickets. Sri Lanka bowlers struggled for line and length throughout the day and were punished by Indian batsmen especially Shikhar Dhawan and Cheteshwar Pujara. Both of them scored individual centuries and scored quick runs which helped India amass their second best score on the opening day of a Test match. Dhawan was dismissed for 190, ten runs short of what would have been his maiden double ton in Test cricket. Pujara, however, was unbeaten on 144 at close of play with Ajinkya Rahane who was unbeaten on 36. Catch the India vs Sri Lanka Live Score of 1st Test Day 2 from Galle here

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 1st Test Day 2, IND vs SL Live Score: India 399/3 – India resume the day at 399 for 3 with Pujara and Rahane at the crease. The Galle wicket has looked good for batting so far.

India playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Abhinav Mukund, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Sri Lanka playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd