India vs Sri Lanka Live score, 1st Test Day 1: India look to continue dominant home run

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 live score: India will be looking to keep up their dominant form. India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1 live score: India will be looking to keep up their dominant form.

India take on Sri Lanka at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens in the first of a three-match Test series starting on Thursday. The Test series is the first leg of Sri Lanka’s first full tour of India since 2009 and will be followed by a 3-match ODI series. A T20I series of as many matches will conclude the tour. Sri Lanka are yet to win a Test match in India and moreover, the hosts had pummeled Sri Lanka when they had toured the country earlier in the year. The weather forecast is bleak for the next two days in Kolkata and we will have to wait and see how it affects the game. Catch Live score and updates of Day 1 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka here.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st Test Day 1, Live score and updates:

0857 hrs IST: Toss delayed due to wet outfield. Kolkata has been receiving rains for the past week and the weather forecast says that the showers are not going to die out any time soon. Word from the middle, however, is that there have not been any rains so far in the day.

Eden Gardens under covers after rain in Kolkata. (Express photo by Shamik Chakrabarty) Eden Gardens under covers after rain in Kolkata. (Express photo by Shamik Chakrabarty)

0843 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Day 1 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka. The two teams couldn’t have looked more different in the run up to the series than this. India have been dominant this year at home in Test cricket, beating New Zealand, Australia, Bangladesh and England. Sri Lanka have had very few bright spots in the seemingly never ending period of transition that they have found themselves caught up in and one of them was a victory in a Test series against Pakistan in the UAE. But that was preceded by a 3-0 hammering they suffered at the hands of India at home and so, them getting anything out of this series would be nothing less than extraordinary.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd