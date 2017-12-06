India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 5 Live Score, Live Cricket Score: India need 7 wickets to win

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Live Cricket Score: India will eye early wickets on Day 5. (Source: AP) India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Live Cricket Score: India will eye early wickets on Day 5. (Source: AP)

India bagged three vital wickets before play was brought to a halt by fading light… yet again. And Sri Lanka would rue the fact that this could have been one down but for the umpires allowing Ravindra Jadeja to come on and bowl with the left-arm spinner picking two wickets in the final over of the day. Sri Lanka were handed a target of 410 runs and have wiped 31 runs from it which means they have 379 runs more to get. For Sri Lanka, it would be more a case of surviving than going all out in chase and getting a surprise leveller in the three-match series. Catch live scores and updates from Feroz Shah Kotla for India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 5.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 5 Live Cricket Score ad Updates:

0900 hrs IST: Hello and good morning in our live coverage of the India-Sri Lanka Test series. We’ve reached the last day of the Test series and India have a real chance of making it 2-0 today and rounding off the domestic season in the longest format with yet another series win. Unless protagonists from the first innings – Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews produce something similar.

