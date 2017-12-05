India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Live Score, Live Cricket Score: India look for final wicket against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Live Cricket Score: India need one wicket going into Day 4. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA) India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Live Cricket Score: India need one wicket going into Day 4. (EXPRESS PHOTO BY PRAVEEN KHANNA)

Sri Lanka looked to be coasting and in complete control of the 3rd Test before one wicket fell and began a domino effect. Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews struck centuries to take Sri Lanka forward in the first two sessions of the third day but wickets fell cheaply and quickly in the final session to put things back in India’s favour. Despite avoiding follow on, the Test hinges firmly and squarely in India’s favour with Sri Lanka still 180 runs adrift of the host’s first innings total of 536/7 declared. India need a single wicket to close things out for Sri Lanka and bat once again. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka in 3rd Test on Day 3.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Live Score and Updates:

0900 hrs IST: Hello and Good morning for our live coverage of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka which is into the fourth day. Sri Lanka would be disappointed with how the final session transpired on the third day. Could have shut things down on India and their winning run but for a lower order collapse. Dinesh Chandimal, unbeaten on 147, would be eager to add as many as possible alongside Lakshan Sandakan for final wicket.

