India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Live Score, Live Cricket Score: India eye early wickets with weather worsening in capital

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka resume from 131/3 on Day 3. (Source: AP) India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Live Cricket Score: Sri Lanka resume from 131/3 on Day 3. (Source: AP)

Cricket has seen stoppages due to external factors – crowd trouble, player issues, weather and even bees. But on Sunday, there were extensive delays due to smog. And such was the impact of those interruptions that two Indian wickets fell partially due to it and the declaration, surely, came early because of it. Sri Lanka players wore face masks and complained of unsuitable conditions even as India, specifically Virat Kohli, went hammer and tongs to register his sixth double hundred. On Day 3 of the third Test in Delhi, weather will once again be a crucial factor even as Sri Lanka bat and tyr to avoid follow on while trailing by 405 runs. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test Day 3.

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 3 Live Score, Live Cricket Score:

0900 hrs IST: Hello and Good morning for our continued live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka which has reached the final Tests third day. The second day was one that would go down in history for stoppages caused due to smog. For the crowd in attendance, they saw Virat Kohli score a sixth double-ton before the seamers came all guns blazing with two quick wickets. Sri Lanka composed themselves with two experienced heads in Dinesh Chandimal and Angelo Mathews in the middle.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd