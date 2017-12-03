Live Cricket Score, India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: India look to bolster advantage against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score, India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Virat Kohli will resume from 156 on Day 2. (Source: AP) Live Cricket Score, India Vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test: Virat Kohli will resume from 156 on Day 2. (Source: AP)

Barring the last half hour, the opening day of the third Test between India and Sri Lanka belonged to the hosts. Led by Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay – both of them scoring 150-plus knocks – India settled for 371/4 at stumps on Day 1 of the third Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in Delhi. Vijay fell for 155 but Kohli remained unbeaten on 156 when stumps were drawn and had Rohit Sharma for company at the other end. Sandakan provided little cheer for Sri Lanka right at the death with wickets of Vijay and then Ajinkya Rahane but for the most part, Sri Lanka continued to play things into India’s hands with lacklustre bowling. The onus, once again, is on India as to where this Test goes and plenty could become clear on Day 2. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka in Delhi.

Live Cricket Score and Updates, India vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test Day 2:

0900 hrs IST: Hello and Good morning for our live coverage of the second day in this third Test between India and Sri Lanka. India have the advantage on their side despite the setbacks late in the opening day. Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay once again scoring and scoring big – much to Sri Lanka’s misery. Here Sandip G with a great read on the pairing and how comfortable they look batting together and Vishal Menon on Lakshan Sandakan getting rewarded for his wrong ones which may have come quite late.

TEAMS:

INDIA XI: Murali Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma

SRI LANKA XI: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan, Lahiru Gamage

