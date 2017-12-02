Top Stories
  • India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score and Updates 3rd Test Day 1 at Kotla: Catch Live Cricket Score IND vs SL 3rd Test Day 1.

Published: December 2, 2017 9:05 am
live score, india vs sri lanka live score, ind vs sl live cricket score India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score 3rd Test Day 1: India aim series win against Sri Lanka.

India will like to win the three-match series against Sri Lanka by winning the third and final Test at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium in New Delhi. India are leading the series 1-0 and a win or a draw at Kotla will seal the series. Virat Kohli and his side are yet to lose a Test series at home and they will like to keept the record intact. Sri Lanka, however, would like and break the trend by drawing the series.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, 3rd Test Day 1:

TEAMS:

India XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka XI: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read

    Best of Express

    Sushil is a great wrestler. Why should I fight him? There’s no fear, just respect 
    indian super league 2017 schedule

    indian super league 2017 points table