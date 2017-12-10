Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka, Live Score, 1st ODI at Dharmsala: Sri Lanka win the toss and will bowl first against India

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st ODI at Dharmsala: India face Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in first ODI. India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score and Updates, 1st ODI at Dharmsala: India face Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in first ODI.

India had swept across the Tests, ODIs and T20s in Sri Lanka a few months ago. Now, Sri Lanka have made the trip across to India and have evaded a clean sweep in the Test matches – the three-match series finishing 0-1 – and battled their more established rivals close in the first and third Tests. The focus now shifts to the shorter formats with the first ODI in Dharamsala. It will come as a welcome change for Sri Lanka who have gone from the ‘smog chamber’ of Delhi to the pristine conditions of Himachal Pradesh with a beautiful setting in the background. It offers to be a great setting with Sri Lanka eager to make a mark early in the series.

For India, there is no Virat Kohli and the side will be led by Rohit Sharma. In late change last evening, Kedar Jadhav is out with a hamstring injury to be replaced by Washington Sundar. Shikhar Dhawan also seems to be down with a viral fever which opens up the slots at the top of the order expected to be filled by Ajinkya Rahane who is seriously short of runs and needs a shot of confidence. On the other side of the fence, Thisara Perera will captain Sri Lanka in a game of musical chairs going on the captaincy of the Lions. He will have to lead a side which has suffered three whitewashes – including against India – and not won a single ODI series this year.

Live Cricket Scores and Updates, India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI at Dharmsala:

1105 hrs IST: Teams are in. Shikhar Dhawan looks to have brushed off the fever that kept him out of practice. Iyer gets the honour of coming in at no. 1. Dinesh Karthik gets the chance to show if he can replace Dhoni in the future (or now?). Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal the spinners with Jasprit Bumrah and newly married Bhuvneshwar Kumar the seamers. But, but no Ajinkya Rahane. That’s a tough call on him. Could have batted at number three in a small series this like. Who would take the number four spot between Karthik, Pandey and Dhoni? Tricky.

1100 hrs IST: TOSS: First time ODI captains in the middle – Rohit and Perera. Sri Lanka have won the toss and chosen to bowl first. “It looks like a good batting track and we want to chase on it. We want to do something special this series”. Rohit would have batted. “Good toss to lose. Would assist the bowlers early on and see how things go from there. Allows us the chance to assess the pitch. Captaincy is a great challenge and I have a great team with me. We’re playing with six batsmen, one all rounder, two spinners and two seamers.”

Toss time – The visitors have won the toss and will bowl first #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/Xg6uj88x6M — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2017

1055 hrs IST: Right. We’re ready to go. Final touches by the players. Toss coming up…

#TeamIndia going through the drills at the picturesque Dharamsala. Action to unfold soon #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/olqiuiGt4g — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2017

1051 hrs IST: The ball will come on to the bat nicely. New ball bowlers will enjoy the first hour and then it is for the batsmen. Little bit of moisture in the surface. Dew factor could make a difference even with the early start. Score 275 and defend for the win. Win early and bat first, is the word on the pitch from Sunil Gavaskar and Russel Arnold.

1040 hrs IST: Looks like Shreyas Iyer has been handed the cap to make his ODI debut. Dinesh Karthik set to come in at number four. Hardik Pandya would be eager to hit the ground running after missing the Tests against Sri Lanka.

BIG moment this for young Shreyas Iyer who is all set to make his ODI debut #TeamIndia #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/YtsdskcUiJ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2017

1030 hrs IST: Hello and good morning for our live coverage of the opening ODI of this three match series between India and Sri Lanka. How the Sri Lankans would breathe better after what transpired in Delhi. And would hope it brings about a change in fortunes to somehow, just somehow, get a series win and close the year on a high. But it looks incredibly tough – even in the absence of Virat Kohli. But let’s see how things go in what has been an overkill of contests between these two in the second half of the year.

TEAMS:

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni(w), Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Sri Lanka XI: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Thisara Perera(c), Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep

