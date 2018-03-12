India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming, 4th T20 of Nidahas Trophy: India pick two quick wickets

After three matches in the Nidahas Trophy, its an even playing field and a clean slate for all three teams – India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. All of them have played two and won one while losing the other. As the second round of matches comes around, it gives India a chance to take revenge over Sri Lanka while also giving the unused players a chance. KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj were given a run in the practice session. With rain before the start of play and 50 percent chances of rain, it could turn into a tricky contest. The 3rd T20 also saw rain arrive before going away for a full game. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka in the 4th T20 of the Nidahas Trophy.
WICKET! Suresh Raina holds on to a stunner at mid wicket to dismiss Gunathilaka. Gunathilaka smashed a short pitched delivery with authority but Raina grabbed a stunning catch. SL lose their first
SIX! Gunathilaka begins the second over with a mighty hit. It has gone for a maximum and SL now move to 21/0. All the three teams have a win under their belt in the tournament and another victory in this contest will make the path towards the final easier for the winner
A lot has happened in the first four deliveries of the match. 11 runs coming from the two balls and now a close call for a run out but the batsman is safe
SIX! Kusal Mendis hammers that one away for a maximum. SL have got a brilliant start as they score 11 off first two deliveries
TEAMS:
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal
Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera(w), Upul Tharanga, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera(c), Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Dushmantha Chameera
Rohit Sharma: We are going to field first. There has been some rain around and we wanted to have a score in front of us. We have seen in this tournament that the wicket seems to get better. It was a high-scoring game and that proves wicket will get better. We have done that well. Another opportunity for us to showcase our talent. We spoke at length (about plans against Sri Lankan bowlers), we have understood their strength and weakensses. Hopefully, we can execute today.
Thisara Perera: It looks like a good batting track. We would like to put runs on the board. Our batters are doing well, our bowlers couldn't execute plans. We have learnt our mistakes. Normally, we are a good bowling line-up, hopefully we can do some change.
Rohit Sharma calls for tails and tails it is. India win toss and opt to field first.
CHANGES:
INDIA: KL Rahul comes in for Rishabh Pant
SRI LANKA: Suranga Lakmal comes in for Dinesh Chandimal
Toss to take place at 8.05 PM and match to start at 8.20 PM.
CONDITIONS: 19 overs a side and four bowlers can bowl four overs. One bowler to bowl three overs
Great news finally! Covers are coming off in Colombo. Rain has subsided. Umpires expected to inspect the outfield and surface soon.
No official call on the start as yet. It's started to drizzle again. A call will be taken once the rain stops and the umpires inspect the field: BCCI media manager.
Another sheet of cover coming on in Colombo. Definitely not a good sign. What else to do but wait for play to resume?
"The drizzle has got slightly heavy. And the covers are coming back on. Toss and start of play delayed. Stay tuned for further updates" tweets BCCI. Oh well. Hang tight!
"Rain is back again. Covers have been called back. It could be a light drizzle or passing shower. Rohit Sharma had walked in for a toss but it seems to be more delay here in Colombo" informs Devendra Pandey.
Timings may change still given the weather conditions, informs the BCCI media manager and is reported by Devendra Pandey from Colombo.
OFFICIAL WORD: Toss to take place at 6.45 PM, if things stay dry in Colombo. Match to start at 7.15 PM.
Sanjay Manjrekar on air says the toss will be delayed even as the covers are off and the rain has stopped. Expect toss at 6.45 PM with the match to start on time. Waiting official word...
We're good to go in the Nidahas Trophy, informs our reporter Devendra Pandey from Colombo.
Rain was expected to play a role here and it has. There was rain some time earlier which needed covers to come on. But the rain has subsided now. So cricket should go ahead.
Hello and Good Evening! How perfectly poised is this series now. Bangladesh with their heroic chase against Sri Lanka two days back and this series is still alive. One win for all. However, what this also means is that it takes away chance for teams to experiment.