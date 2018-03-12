India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming, 4th T20 of Nidahas Trophy: India pick two quick wickets

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket: India take on Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Source: AP) India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket: India take on Sri Lanka in Colombo. (Source: AP)

After three matches in the Nidahas Trophy, its an even playing field and a clean slate for all three teams – India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. All of them have played two and won one while losing the other. As the second round of matches comes around, it gives India a chance to take revenge over Sri Lanka while also giving the unused players a chance. KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj were given a run in the practice session. With rain before the start of play and 50 percent chances of rain, it could turn into a tricky contest. The 3rd T20 also saw rain arrive before going away for a full game. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka in the 4th T20 of the Nidahas Trophy.

India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20, Live Streaming: India will play Sri Lanka in the fourth T20 of the Nidahas Trophy. The first ball will be bowled at 7 PM with coverage starting at 6 PM. The contest will air live on D Sport on TV, Rishtey Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex HD.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, 4th T20 of Nidahas Trophy:

