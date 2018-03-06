India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming: Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey settle India after two early dismissals

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma will lead in Virat Kohli’s absence. (Source: BCCI) India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma will lead in Virat Kohli’s absence. (Source: BCCI)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming, Nidahas Trophy 1st T20I: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against India in the first T20I against India. India gave seamer Vijay Shankar his first T20I cap, while Rishabh Pant, who displayed solid performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in December, also received a call back to the side. Sri Lanka got off to a solid start with the ball, dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck in the first over. Dushmantha Chameera took the wicket with the help of a tremendous catch by Jeevan Mendis. Nuwan Pradeep dismissed Suresh Raina for 1 in the next over. Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey took India to 40/2 in 6 overs.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The coverage of the T20I match between the two teams begins at 6:00 PM IST, with the match set to begin on the broadcasting channel from 7:00 PM IST. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be broadcast on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. The Live streaming will be available on Jio TV. Catch live scores, live updates and live commentary here on IndianExpress.com.

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming, Nidahas Trophy 1st T20I:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd