India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Live Cricket Score and Live Streaming: Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey settle India after two early dismissals

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming, Nidahas Trophy 1st T20I:  Catch all the Live scores and updates on the first T20I of the Nidahas Trophy between India and Sri Lanka here.

India are playing Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the Nidahas Trophy 2018. India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma will lead in Virat Kohli’s absence. (Source: BCCI)

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Score, Live Streaming, Nidahas Trophy 1st T20I: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against India in the first T20I against India. India gave seamer Vijay Shankar his first T20I cap, while Rishabh Pant, who displayed solid performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy in December, also received a call back to the side. Sri Lanka got off to a solid start with the ball, dismissing Indian skipper Rohit Sharma for a duck in the first over. Dushmantha Chameera took the wicket with the help of a tremendous catch by Jeevan Mendis. Nuwan Pradeep dismissed Suresh Raina for 1 in the next over. Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey took India to 40/2 in 6 overs.

India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be played on Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The coverage of the T20I match between the two teams begins at 6:00 PM IST, with the match set to begin on the broadcasting channel from 7:00 PM IST. India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I will be broadcast on DSport. You can also catch the live coverage on Rishtey Cineplex/HD in Hindi commentary. The Live streaming will be available on Jio TV. Catch live scores, live updates and live commentary here on IndianExpress.com.

  1. 7:47PM
    06 Mar, 18
    SIX! SIX!

    Dhawan with back-to-back sixes! Lucky runs for Dhawan and India. Back-to-back top edges which go over the keeper's head and for sixes. First one goes straighter while the second is much fine towards square leg. INDIA 71/2 after 9 overs

  2. 7:43PM
    06 Mar, 18
    SIX!!

    Manish Pandey with a massive hit and it goes soaring into the stands. This has been beautifully connected by Pandey. Full and in the slot, Pandey went for the slog and is rewarded with a six to his tally. What a hit!

  3. 7:41PM
    06 Mar, 18
    SRI LANKA REVIEW

    Review for lbw on Dhawan. Jeevan Mendis the bowler. Not a no ball for sure. The only thing that can save him is if it pitched outside leg. Crowd gets a look and their volume goes up. HawkEye yet to come up. Looks like no bat involved even as the third umpire takes multiple looks. No edge but it has pitched outside leg. Sri Lanka lose their review

  4. 7:32PM
    06 Mar, 18
    End of powerplay

    Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey have ensured that India do not lose any more quick wickets and have combined well to take India to 40/2 after 6 overs. And with the end of powerplay, the fielding restrictions are off.

  5. 7:28PM
    06 Mar, 18
    5 overs gone, India 35/2

    Nuwan Pradeep has been hit for 17 runs in the over and now India will feel more comfortable in the middle. Shikhar Dhawan and Manish Pandey are looking to settle the side and an expensive over such as this will relieve the pressure after losing two wickets.

  6. 7:19PM
    06 Mar, 18
    Time for a bowling change

    Sri Lanka have made their first bowling change in the powerplay overs. It is spinner Akila Dananjaya who is replacing  Dushmantha Chameera. Chameera took a wicket and yet he has been immediately replaced. Will Dananjaya justify the move with a wicket?

  7. 7:13PM
    06 Mar, 18
    Nuwan Pradeep strikes!

    WICKET! Nuwan Pradeep strikes and Suresh Raina is gone for 1. Slow full toss and Raina missed it completely as the ball went on to hit the stumps. This has been an excellent start for the home side and with no Virat Kohli in the middle, the visitors look to be in trouble.  IND 9/2

  8. 7:05PM
    06 Mar, 18
    Rohit Sharma gone for a DUCK!

    WICKET! Rohit Sharma is gone for a duck and what a brilliant catch by Jeevan Mendis. Sharma tried to go for a big shot, but mistimed it. Mendis covered a lot of ground to take the catch. IND 1/1

  9. 7:02PM
    06 Mar, 18
    HERE WE GO!

    Rohit Sharma out to bat in the middle with Shikhar Dhawan. Sri Lanka have given the new ball to Dushmantha Chameera. The skipper leading from the front.

  10. 6:53PM
    06 Mar, 18
    Time for National Anthem!

    Both the teams are in the middle and they will start the match with the national anthem. Both the countries pay tributes to their country.

  11. 6:44PM
    06 Mar, 18
    Sri Lanka team news:

    Sri Lanka playing two regular spinners Akila Dananjaya and Jeevan Mendis.

    Sri Lanka playing XI: Upul Tharanga, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal(w/c), Kusal Perera, Dasun Shanaka, Thisara Perera, Jeevan Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Pradeep

  12. 6:40PM
    06 Mar, 18
    Pitch Report

    According to Brett Lee, the pitch is extremely flat with the grass that has been rolled in.  "It looks like a 160-170 wicket.".

  13. 6:39PM
    06 Mar, 18
    India Team news:

    Rishabh Pant included in the playing XI. Vijay Shankar gets a maiden cap.

    Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(w), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Vijay Shankar, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Yuzvendra Chahal

  14. 6:38PM
    06 Mar, 18
    Sri Lanka win toss, elect to field first

    Sri Lanka have won the toss and have elected to field first against India in the first T20I. 

  15. 6:37PM
    06 Mar, 18
    Welcome to our Live Blog!

    Hello and welcome to our Live Blog on the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for updates on the toss and team news.

