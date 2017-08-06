Latest News

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: India eye win against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: Catch the Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 4 from Colombo with India in a strong position but Sri Lanka are staging a comeback. IND vs SL Live Score 2nd Test Day 4 from Colombo.

By: Express Web Desk | Colombo | Updated: August 6, 2017 9:35 am
india vs sri lanka live score, live cricket score, ind vs sl live score India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: India eye win against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

India are still 230 runs ahead and if they can bowl out Sri Lanka before the hosts those many runs, India can claim a win by an innings. After bowling out Sri Lanka for 183 in the first innings and taking a 439 runs, India asked Sri Lanka to follow-on but a 191-run second wicket stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis built a stunning comeback on a pitch that looked like spitting venom. Mendis scored a century before being dismissed five overs before stumps on Day 3. But, Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 92 to see his team go to stumps at 209 for 2 and only 230 runs. Catch the Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 4 Live here.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 4th Test Day 2: Live Cricket Score IND vs SL 4th Test Day 2: Sri Lanka will resume at 209 for 2 and will like to make India bat again to keep this series alive

Playing XI for India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Playing XI for Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
League Table
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Aug 04, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
26
Zone A - Match 13
FT
21
Puneri Paltan beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (26-21)
Aug 05, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
36
Zone A - Match 14
FT
22
U Mumba beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-22)
Aug 05, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
27
Zone B - Match 15
FT
32
U.P. Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls (32-27)
Aug 06, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 16
Aug 06, 201721:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone B - Match 17
Aug 08, 201720:00 IST
Mankapur Indoor Stadium, Nagpur
VS
Zone A - Match 18

Best of Express

I haven't met R Ashwin but am a fan of his variations in Test cricket 