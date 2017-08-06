India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: India eye win against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 2nd Test Day 4: India eye win against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

India are still 230 runs ahead and if they can bowl out Sri Lanka before the hosts those many runs, India can claim a win by an innings. After bowling out Sri Lanka for 183 in the first innings and taking a 439 runs, India asked Sri Lanka to follow-on but a 191-run second wicket stand between Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis built a stunning comeback on a pitch that looked like spitting venom. Mendis scored a century before being dismissed five overs before stumps on Day 3. But, Karunaratne remained unbeaten on 92 to see his team go to stumps at 209 for 2 and only 230 runs. Catch the Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 4 Live here.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Score 4th Test Day 2: Live Cricket Score IND vs SL 4th Test Day 2: Sri Lanka will resume at 209 for 2 and will like to make India bat again to keep this series alive

Playing XI for India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

Playing XI for Sri Lanka: Upul Tharanga, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Malinda Pushpakumara, Nuwan Pradeep

