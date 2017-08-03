Live Cricket Score India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1: India win toss, elect to bat against Sri Lanka

Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1: India look to seal series against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) Live Cricket Score, India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Day 1: India look to seal series against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

India have a big chance to wrap up the series in Colombo. After taking the 1-0 series lead in Galle, India will like to post another win and seal the series. The 304-run win in the first Test, which was India’s biggest win overseas in terms of runs, was a perfect start to the series. Now, they need to build on that platform. But, it won’t be easy. Hosts Sri Lanka will look to turn around the fortunes after losing the first game and with the leadership now with Dinesh Chandimal, we can expect a few things. They may bring in the extra spinner for Colombo Test and look to unsettle the Indian batting which made merry in the first Test by scoring at a rate of close to 4.5 runs per over. Catch the live cricket score and live cricket updates of the India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test here

9:45 am: Playing XI for India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav

9:33 am: India are batting first in Colombo. Virat Kohli wins his second consecutive toss and he has no hesitation in batting first. Sri Lanka also wanted to bat first

0928 hrs IST: Win the toss, bat first kind of pitch. It’s dry and will take turn from the second day. The first day looks good for batting. This will be very different from Galle

0915 hrs IST: The grass on the pitch has been trimmed. There is less grass than it was on Wednesday morning. Three spinners for Sri Lanka or India?

0900 hrs IST: Couple of milestones in this game. Cheteshwar Pujara is playing his 50th Test for India. Rangana Herath is going to play his 100th First-Class game. Also, Pujara needs only 34 more runs to complete 4000 runs

0845 hrs IST: Welcome to the coverage of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka from Colombo. India have a 1-0 series lead heading into this match and they will like to win this and secure the series. Hosts Sri Lanka will try to stay alive in the series by winning this match in Colombo.

