India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: India look to tighten noose on Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Virat Kohli and co will look to extend advantage on Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI) India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Virat Kohli and co will look to extend advantage on Sri Lanka. (Source: PTI)

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: In all, four Indian batsmen turned up at the crease and returned to the pavillion having scored at least a hundred against an inspid bowling effort from Sri Lanka on a frailing surface in Nagpur. Virat Kohli’s double century and Rohit Sharma’s third ton only added to their troubles. By the time the third day’s play had drawn to a close, Sri Lanka looked physically and mentally out of it. Having toiled for two days in the field, Sri Lanka needed to stay steady for 10 overs remaining in the day but Sadeera Samarawickrama missed the memo to fall on the very first delivery of the inning. At stumps, Sri Lanka stood at 21/1 and needed 384 runs more to make India bat again. Catch live scores and updates from India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test from Nagpur here.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test Day 4:

TEAMS:

India XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka XI: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd