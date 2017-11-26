India vs Sri Lanka Live cricket score, 2nd Test Day 3: Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli eye lofty lead against Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will get India underway. (Source: AP) India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara will get India underway. (Source: AP)

Murali Vijay returned to the national side after eight months and looked as at ease as one could if they were playing regularly. After finding plenty of luck in the first session of day 2 of the second Test in Nagpur, he settled down to work beautifully alongside Cheteshwar Pujara. Where Vijay erred once or twice, Pujara barely gave anything away to strike his 14th Test ton. The duo stitched a 209-run stand and took the game away from the visiting Sri Lanka. Once Vijay fell – the only wicket of the day – Virat Kohli walked in and scored a fifty at brisk pace against an ambling Sri Lanka attack. India resume third day’s play from 312/2 and a lead of 107 runs.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score and Updates, 2nd Test Day 3:

TEAMS:

India XI: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka XI: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (c), Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Gamage

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd